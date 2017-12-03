Michael Francis Neck, age 70, of Marksville; former Marksville Police Chief and radio personality

Michael Francis Neck

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Mr. Michael Francis Neck will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Fr. Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be held in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville on Tuesday, December 5, 2107 from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Mr. Neck, age 70, of Marksville, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2107 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria. Born on August 10, 1947, Mike graduated in 1965 with honors from Marksville High School, attended L.S.U.A. and Louisiana College. Served on the Marksville City Council and then became Police Chief for the City of Marksville from1973 thru 1979. During this time, he was the youngest police chief in the nation. He retired as an arson investigator for the Louisiana State Fire Marshal. Known to his listeners as “Gro’-Mike”, he was an on air personality and sales associate for KAPB Radio Station for 54 years and was the voice of Gator Bites.

In the past, he also worked as an on air personality for KLIL, KRRV, K-Dixie (Alexandria, 1965) KWRG (New Roads, 1965) and WLBI (Denham Springs, 1965). He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Belledeau Knights of Columbus. He was a past member of the Jaycees, Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police, Municipal Police Officers Association, Magnolia State Peace Officers Association, Louisiana Criminal Intelligence Organization (Kisatchie-Delta Region), International Chiefs of Police Association, and international Narcotics Association.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Jo Ann Husbands Neck of Marksville; two sons, Michael Patrick (Gina) Neck of Lake Charles, Jonathan Paul (Dusti) Neck of Broussard; one daughter, Kellie Elizabeth Neck (Brady) Brouillette of Marksville; two brothers, David Paul (Myriam) Neck of Puebla, Mexico, Randal Joseph (Susan) Neck of Cypress, Texas; one sister, Cheryl Ann Neck Hanchey of Lafayette; and six grandchildren, Caroline Neck, Benjamin Neck, Elizabeth Neck, Noah Brouillette, Gracie Neck and Emily Neck.