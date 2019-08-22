Michael Gaspard, Sr, 68, Cottonport native

A celebration of life for Michael Gaspard, Sr. of Baker will begin at 3:00pm on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm until 4:00pm on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport.

Michael Gaspard, Sr., age 68, passed away on Thursday, August 15th, 2019 at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital of Baton Rouge.

Michael Gaspard, Sr. was born in Cottonport on April 1st, 1951. He loved spending time with his family on Sunday afternoons and holidays together joking, laughing, reminiscing, and talking about the newest chapters of their lives. He loved watching NASCAR races, collecting their model cars, working on puzzles, and many years of camping with the family. He found pleasure in working around the house and helping friends and family in need. He and his wife were members of Bethany World Prayer Center since 1994. He was an enlisted SGT of the U.S. Airforce and National Guard.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two children, Michael, Jr. and Genique; five grandchildren, Kimberly, Victoria, Bryanna, Sarah, and Adam; and one great-grandchild, Naomi; five siblings, Tina Rabalais, Daniel Gaspard, Mona Armand, Paula Armand, and Pauline Armand. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Carol Gaspard; and parents, Dorothy and Linden Gaspard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW or the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport, 552 Front St. Cottonport, LA 71327 (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Donations may be made to:

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

901 E Street, NW Suite 100, Washington DC 20004-2025

Tel: 1-202-737-3400

Web: https://nleomf.org/ways-to-support