Michael Glenn Guillory

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Michael Glenn Guillory of Marksville will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Michael Glenn Guillory, age 64, of Marksville, passed away at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Wednesday, October 4, 2017. He was born on December 18, 1952.

He was preceded in death his parents, Abel and Edna Laborde Guillory.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pamela Fontenot Guillory of Marksville; his children, Brady (Brittany) Guillory, Kimberly (Kevin) Jeansonne, Kenneth (Erica) Jeansonne, Jr., Michael Guillory, Jr., Tracey Guillory, Roxanne Dannenberg, Jennifer Hughes, and Brandi Guillory; brothers, Carroll Guillory, Charles Guillory; grandchildren, Kellan, Kaylie, Dakota, Gabriel, Marcie; and great grandchildren.

