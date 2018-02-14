Michael Joseph “Mitch, Brother” Brooks, age 89, of Mansura

Michael Joseph Brooks

MANSURA - Funeral services for Michael Joseph “Mitch, Brother” Brooks will be held on Monday February 19, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Mansura with Father Irion St. Romain officiating. Escude Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 8 a.m. until 10:45 in Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.

Mr. Brooks, age 89 and a resident of Mansura, passed away February 9, 2018 at his residence. He was born on January 21, 1929.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Louisiana (Sampson) Brooks; siblings, Wendell Anthony Brooks, Bridget Brooks, Phyllis Brooks, Lucille Batiste, Lillian Prier, Adam Joe Brooks and Mary Genese Johnson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sarah Prier Brooks of Mansura; daughters, Mary Belinda Isaac, D’wan Robertson; son, John Ezell Brooks; sister, Antoinette Brooks; brother, Edward Charles Brooks; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.