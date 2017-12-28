Michael Knott, age 60, of Cottonport

Michael Knott

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Michael Knott will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 29, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. Burial will follow in Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mr. Knott, age 60 of Cottonport, passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Christus St. Francis Cabrini Hospital. He was born on April 5, 1957.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Turner Knott; his parents, Ferdie Joseph, Sr. and Marie Guidry Knott; a sister, Brenda Knott; and two brothers, Gerald Knott and Emory Knott.

Survivors include his children, Mickey (Kirstyn) Knott of Cottonport and Bridget Oubre of Cottonport; brothers, Joseph Knott, Jr. of Dupont, Leroy Knott of Cottonport and Carroll Knott of Dupont; his sisters, Shirley St. Romain of Dupont and Nellie Dauzat of Hessmer; his grandchildren, Rayni Ortego, Britany Oubre, Kayla Oubre, Chance Oubre, Logan Knott and Miracle Knott; and his great-grandchildren, Ivy Ortego and Skilynn Oubre.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com