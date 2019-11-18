Memorial Mass for Michael L. Coco, Sr. will begin at 11:00am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville with Fr. Jose Pallipurath officiating. Rosary prayer service will begin at 10:40am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart No. 2 Cemetery.

Michael L. Coco, Sr. , age 70, of Moreauville, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil Community Care Center. Mike loved duck hunting in the winter, going fishing (as long as the fish were biting), roasting pigs, and riding his granddaughters on his four-wheeler. He had a great sense of humor, his door was open to welcome everyone, and he was much loved by friends and family

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Janice Coco of Moreauville; sons, Michael Coco, Jr. of New York City and Gregory Coco and his wife Ashley of Brusly; sister, Rebecca “Beki” St. Dizier and her husband Roger of New Iberia; brothers, Malcolm Coco, Jr. and his wife Judy of Abilene, TX and Kent Coco and his wife Cookie of Moreauville. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Jeanette Coco, Halsey Coco, and Millie Coco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm Coco, Sr. & Mildred Lalande Coco.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Mike’s honor to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Moreauville, 9968 Bayou des Glaises Rd. Moreauville, LA 71355.