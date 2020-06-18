Michael Lachney, 63, Bunkie native

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Michael Wayne Lachney on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Bunkie with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino, V.G. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:00 p.m. and resumes on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Mr. Lachney, age 63, of Zachary, a native of Bunkie, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the North Oak Medical Center in Hammond. He was the owner of Interior Exterior Builders Construction Company. He loved fishing, cooking and spending time with his family. He was very devoted to his daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Maudry Aymond Lachney; his sister, Janelle DeSoto and his four brothers, Ronnie Lachney, Rickey Lachney, Johnny Lachney and Gerald Lachney.

He is survived by his daughters, Michaela Lachney of Baton Rouge and Madeline Pounders of Sumrall, MS; two sisters, Sandra L. Bolton and husband, R.J., of Dry Prong and Phyllis Lachney of Cottonport and two brothers, Dale Lachney of Baker and Gene Lachney of Lafayette.

Honored to serve of Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers are Shayne Guilbeau, Lucas Lachney, Noah Lachney, Shane Lachney, Jason Hutzler, Jamie Ponthier, Bobby DeSoto, Leo Lachney and Jerry Wayne Hutzler.