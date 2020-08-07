Michael Rabalais, 60, Cottonport

A funeral mass for Michael K. Rabalais will take place on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 2:00p.m. and burial in the church cemetery. The family requests that visitation be at the church hall on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Michael K. Rabalais, 60 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 with his daughters at his side, at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Mike was born October 31, 1959 in Cottonport, Louisiana to the late Arthur and Marceline Rabalais.

Mike married the late Eva Dixon Rabalais in 1982 and two children were born to this union.

Mike retired from Angola after 33 years as a correctional officer, he always enjoyed helping others, spending time with family and friends, laughing and always wearing a smile on his face. He was a loving and caring person, devoted husband, dad, papa, brother and friend, always thinking of others first, “To know him was to love him”.

Mike leaves to cherish hois memory his children, Ashely Bradford (Lionel , Sr.), of Cottonport, Michaela Rabalais (Dillon Devillier) of Dupont; 6 grandchildren, Mariah Tippitt, Marissa Tippitt, Cory Tippitt, Mia Tippitt, Lionel Bradford, Jr., Alaya Bradford all from Cottonport; sister, Melinda Wald (Kevin Wald) of Gonzales; 2 half brothers, Jerry Rabalais of Hessmer and Ronald Rabalais of New Orleans and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Pallbearers whom will escort Mike to his resting place are, Cory Tippitt, Kevin Wald, Lionel Bradford, Sr., Lionel Bradford, Jr., Dillon Devillier, Adrien Guillory, Jason St. Romain, Darrell Sellers, David Sellers, Andy Dixon, Hugh Dixon and Toby Dixon.

Escude Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.