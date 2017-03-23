Mike ‘KiKi’ Brouillette age 62 of Marksville

Memorial services will be held for Mike ‘KiKi’ Brouillette on Saturday March 18, 2017 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, La. with Fr. Thomas Paul officiating. Entombment will be in St. John Cemetery #2. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Brouillette, age 62, of Marksville, passed away at Grace Home in Alexandria, La. on Thursday, March 9, 2017. He was preceded in death by his father, James ‘T-Jim’ Brouillette, Jr.; sister, Pam Coco; paternal grandparents, James and Zepher Brouillette, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Noon and Aileen David.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Alwell Brouillette; son, Beau Brouillette of Enid, Ok.; daughter, Klaire Warren (Tony) of Austin, Tx.; stepsons, Trace Brouillette of Marksville and Landon Maillet of Bordelonville; two sisters, Sandra Brouillette of Lafayette and Peggy Havard (Frank) of Marksville; and his mother, Teresa Ann Brouillette of Lafayette formerly of Marksville.

Mike is a graduate of Marksville H.S.and he earned a Bachelors Degree in Education at LSU in Baton Rouge. He began teaching and coaching in Marksville and taught at the Vo-Tech. He served for 20 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons ending his career as Associate Warden. He enjoyed his time with his family including vacations and holidays. His hobbies include cooking, hunting, fishing gardening and working with his hands.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9:00am until service time.