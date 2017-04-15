Mike Dauzat, Sr., age 80, Hessmer

HESSMER - Memorial services for Michael ''Mike'' J. Dauzat, Sr. of Hessmer are currently pending.

Mike Dauzat, age 80, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017 at his home. Born on May 8, 1936, Mike served honorably in the U.S. Army. After serving, he worked for Allen Canning Company in Hessmer for over 30 years. He was very skilled with his hands not only with mechanical work, but with wood craving, painting, & drawing. He was an uplifting person for those that were around him and created new friendships wherever he went. Outings with his wife to Burger King were always special for the employees that worked there. His kind heart and love will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Edwina Dauzat; and several siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Lou G. Dauzat of Hessmer; daughter, Dana (Eldon) Lemoine of Hessmer; son, Michael (Paula) Dauzat, Jr. of Hessmer; sisters, Theresa Trammell of Eugene, Oregon and Leona Chard of Sanford, Florida; brother, Bert Guillot of Slidell; five grandchildren: Jessica Asbra, Lacey Asbra, Kirk Dauzat, Megan Dauzat, and Michael Dauzat; and one great-grandchild, Marissa Asbra.