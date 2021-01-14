Funeral services for Milby Redmon will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the United Methodist Church of Evergreen with the Rev. Joe Hoover officiating. Burial will follow in the Church of the Little Flower Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Milby Redmon, age 85 of Evergreen, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2020 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by a son, Milby Redmon, Jr.; a grandson, Jeremy Scott Brassette; his parents, Thomas Jones and Bertha Cope Redmon, Sr.; brothers, T.J., Lawrence, Richard, and Donnie Redmon; sisters, Viola R. Cassard and Vivian R. Haakinson; and twelve half brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Elsie Fontenot Redmon of Evergreen; his daughters, Cynthia R. Brassette and husband Mark of Prairieville, Romona R. Ryder and husband Ross of Evergreen and Millie R. Fanara and husband Anthony of St. Louis, MO; brother, Jerry Redmon of Field Store, TX; sister, Myrtle Clark of San Bernardino, CA; grandchildren, Brandy B. Latino, Stacy B. Dufour, Russ R. Ryder, Joseph R. Ryder, Emily E. Fanara and Kimberly M. Fanara; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Latino, Marissa Latino, Casey Dufour, Remi-Kate Dufour, Paisley Brassette-Whiddon, Layla Brassette-Whiddon, Alana Ryder and Dalton Ryder.

Friends may visit on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Evergreen.