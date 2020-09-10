Mildred Aymond, age 94, of Marksville

Funeral services for Mrs. Mildred Bordelon Aymond will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Father Dan O’Connor officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2.

Visitation will be held in the Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until shortly before funeral service time

Mrs. Aymond, age 94, of Marksville, departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ogden Aymond; parents, Purdie and Eldie Dauzat Bordelon; brothers, Purdie Bordelon, Dawson Laborde, Arsmand “Coon” Bordelon and Twyman Guillory; sister, Amelia Guillot.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Marsden “Lee” Aymond and wife, Elaine of Youngsville; daughters, Bonnie LeDuc and husband, Mike of Bunkie and Tena McNeal and husband, Craig of Marksville; six grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Mark Aymond, Paul LeDuc, Ethan LeDuc, Scott LeDuc, Justin McNeal and Dale Guillot.