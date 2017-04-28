Mildred McNeal McCann, age 93, of Effie

Mildred McNeal McCann

Effie – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mildred McNeal McCann at St. Winifred Catholic Church in Effie on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. with Father Wade DeCoste, Celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The McCann Family has requested that visitation be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 8 a.m.until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary in her honor will be recited on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

Ms. McCann, age 93 of Effie, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 3:15 a.m. Mildred was very active as a parishioner at St. Winifred Catholic Church. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and devoted many hours to church and Christ. In her profession as a nurse, she was employed with Mercy Hospital and worked privately for a physician in New Orleans. Mildred enjoyed the company of others and will be certainly missed by her family and friends.

Mildred will now be joined in Heaven by her husband, Eric W. McCann; parents, Alton and Esther Christofel McNeal; siblings, Willie McNeal, A.D. McNeal, Ethel West, Hazel Ryan and Irene Smith.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Michael (Cecelia) McCann of Lafayette and Wanda Jayne of Effie; brother, Gerard McNeal of Pineville; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.