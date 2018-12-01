Milton Laprarie, 55 Centerpoint

Please note that this LaPrarie Family does not use two I’s within their surname)

Center Point – Funeral services for Milton Dwayne LaPrarie will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Hopewell cemetery in Center Point under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Milton Dwayne LaPrarie, age 55 of Center Point, passed away at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 9:47 A.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 15 years, Shelly Plummer LaPrarie of Center Point, children, Lance (Fiance’ Marie Marquez) Bettevy of Effie, Lindsay Bettevy of Center Point, mother, Anna Belle Adams Smith of Marksville, sister, Debra “LaLa” (Mark) Bordelon of Marksville and grandson, Daniel Bettevy of Effie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Milton was preceded in death by his father, Mitchell LaPrarie, Sr. and brothers, Dooley LaPrarie and Mitchell LaPrarie, Jr.

The LaPrarie Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 4:00 P.M. until 10:00 P.M. and on Monday, December 3, 2018 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

