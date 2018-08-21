Mitchell Lemoine, age 89, of Moreauville

Mitchell Lemoine

MOREAUVILLE - Funeral Mass for Mitchell Lemoine of Moreauville will be held on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, beginning at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moreauville. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 beginning at 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.

Mitchell Lemoine, age 89, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018 at Colonial Nursing Home in Marksville. He was born on July 21, 1929.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa V. Lemoine; parents, Preston and Florence Lemoine; grandson, Kevin Lemoine; and brothers, Burnette Lemoine, V.J. Lemoine and Raymond Lemoine.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Mary Merlin of Cottonport, Michael Lemoine of Moreauville, Peter Lemoine of Hessmer, Priscilla Howell of Marksville, Mark Lemoine of Cottonport, Elizabeth Manasco of Cathage, Texas, and Billy Lemoine of Evergreen; 11 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.