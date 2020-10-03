Mona Armand, age 65, Cottonport

Funeral Mass for Mona Armand of Cottonport will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s #2 Cemetery.

Mona Armand, age 65, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Mona had a passion for music and playing her guitar. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and being surrounded by her family during gatherings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Angie Madrigal and her husband Brandon of Cottonport; son, Clint Armand and his wife Avelia of Cottonport;the father of her children, Neil Armand of Cottonport; 5 grandchildren: Blayne McWilliams, Katelyn Madrigal, Ethan Ducote, Luke Ducote, and Rylee Armand all of Cottonport; brother, Daniel Gaspard of Baton Rouge; sisters, Paula Armand of Carencro, Christine Rabalais and Pauline Armand both of Cottonport. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers: Clint Armand, Blayne McWilliams, Jason Rabalais, Ashley Rabalais, Eric Armand, and Travis Chenevert and crossbearers: Katelyn Madrigal and Rylee Armand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Linden & Dorothy Gaspard, brother, Michael Gaspard.

Visitation will begin at 4:30pm until midnight on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport with rosary prayer at 6:15pm. Visitation will resume at 8:00am until time of service on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.