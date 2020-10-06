Mona Rae Vead, 53, Echo

Funeral services for Miss Mona Rae Vead will be held on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Reverend Keith Lamartiniere officiating. Interment will be in Lamartiniere Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Miss Mona Rae Vead, age 53, of Echo, departed this life on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at her residence in Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Vead and Mary Carmouche Vead; brothers, Normand Vead, Jr. and Terry Vead; also sister Judy Vead.

Those left to cherish her memory include one brother; David Vead (Billie) of Mansura, three sisters; Linda V. Smith of Echo, Patsy Vead of Marksville, and Gail V. Dauzat (Robert) of Vilonia, AR, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until time of services on Thursday.

To extend online condolences to the Vead family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com