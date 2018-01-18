Monte David Kimble

SIMMESPORT - A memorial service for Monte David Kimble of Simmesport will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at the Christ the King Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m.. A gathering will be held after in the Christ the King Catholic Church Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., all family and friends are invited.

Monte David Kimble, age 68, of Simmesport passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 after a battle with cancer. Born on August 8, 1949, he retired as a boilermaker and commercial fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Lartigue Kimble of Simmesport; children, Brenda (Brandt Harris) Kimble of Simmesport, Nicole Kimble of Alexandria and Casey (Misty Weber) Kimble of Simmesport; three grandchildren, Landon Benton of Lettsworth, Riley Olivia Kimble of Simmesport and Jacey Dawn Kimble of Simmesport; brothers and sisters, W.A. (Barbara) Kimble of Lettsworth, Betty (Wayne) Carpenter of Denham Springs, Mike (Gail) Kimble of Denham Springs, Leon (Julie) Kimble of Simmesport, Janis Kimble of Denham Springs, Dale (Rob) Ryland of Lettsworth, Polly (Seraphine) Pena of Denham Springs and Jody Kimble of Cottonport; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Brenda Faye Kimble and Glenda Kaye Kimble; parents, Will “Dang” and Kathryn Hartley Kimble.

The family would like to give thanks to All Saints Hospice for all the care, treatment, and respect that they gave over the past month. Thanks go out to all the friends and family that have stood beside us since his diagnosis 6 weeks ago. Thanks for all the prayers and calls.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that everyone share his memory.