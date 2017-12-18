Montez Chatelain Ducote

MARKSVILLE - Relatives and friends of Montez Chatelain Ducote are invited to attend the funeral services at Honaker Funeral Home in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Interment will be Wednesday, December 20, 2017 in St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Marksville.

Visitation at Honaker Funeral Home will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 19.

Montez Chatelain Ducote, of Slidell, passed away on Friday, December 15, 2017. A native of Hessmer and a long-time resident of Marksville. She was retired from the Avoyelles Parish Council on Aging. She was a member of the American Legion Auxillary and St. Joseph’s Altar Society.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ora J. Ducote; parents, Lionel and Eugenie Gauthier Chatelain

Ducote is survived by her children, Gordon (Karen) Ducote, Deidre Christian, Tim (Debbie) Ducote and Jim (Elizabeth) Ducote; sisters, Ora Coulon, Merlin Chatelain, Adina Vead, and Nolia Camerera; grandchildren, Aimee Hartwell, John Ducote, Rachel Guillory, Alaina Guillory, Catherine Ducote, Christopher Ducote and Kathleen Ducote; and great-grandchildren, William Hartwell, Andrew Hartwell, Lillian Hartwell and Lucy Hartwell.

Masses preferred in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.