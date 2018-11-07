Funeral services for Morgan Elizabeth Lewis will be Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Amazon Baptist Church with Rev. Dexter Compton officiating. Burial will follow in the First St. Paul Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Amazon Baptist Church on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Morgan Elizabeth Lewis, age 28, of Morrow, formerly of Bunkie, passed away on November 1, 2018 at her residence. She was employed at St. Mary's Residential Training School. She was a graduate of Bunkie High School. She was a member of Amazon Baptist Church and its choir. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Frances Lewis and her grandfather, Thomas Matthews, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Kaitlyn Lewis; her parents, Harold and Christine Lewis of Bunkie; her sister, Kendra Matthews of Bunkie; her brother, Jarred Matthews of Bunkie and her paternal grandmother, Lucille Walker.