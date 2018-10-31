Morris Lee Armand

July 23, 1941 - October 24, 2018

Morris was born on July 23, 1941 and passed away on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

Morris was a resident of Louisiana at the time of passing.

Big Bend Baptist Cemetery 13230 HWY 451 Moreauville, LA 71355 Funeral services for Morris Lee "Pap" Armand, Sr. will be held on Thursday, November 1, 2018 beginning at 11:00a.m. in the Big Bend Baptist Church in Hamburg. Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at 4:00p.m. until 9:00p.m. and from 8:00a.m. Thursday morning until the time of service. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.