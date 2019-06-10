Morris Roland Murray, Sr., age 78, of Mansura

Funeral services for Morris Roland Murray, Sr. will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating. Burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 11:00am on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Escude

Morris Murray, Sr., age 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at his home in Mansura. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 56 years, Mercedes Murray of Mansura; daughters, Stephanie Murray Wright and Deborah Murray both from Mansura; sons, Morris Murray, Jr. and Andrea Murray both from Mansura; brother, Hillary Murray, Jr., Roy Davis and Murray Davis; sister, Lady Jean Prier, Pamela Davis, Angela Davis and Brenda Davis. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jamilla Timothy (Quincy), Jarvis Wright (Cindy Devins), Tyrone Murray and Tra’Von Wright; ten great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hillary, Sr. & Isabella Murray; brothers, Joseph Vallery Murray, Joseph Chris Murray; great-granddaughter, Terralynn Murray.