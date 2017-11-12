Murdis Mae Johnson Juneau, age 87, of Bunkie

Murdis Mae Johnson Juneau

BUNKIE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Murdis Mae Johnson Juneau on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Entombment will follow in the Pythian Cemetery Mausoleum under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests the visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Monday, November 13, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. and resume on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

Mrs. Juneau, age 87, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Matthews Memorial Health Care Center in Alexandria. Born on April 2, 1930, Murdis was a devoted wife and mother and a dedicated Roman Catholic. She was an accomplished artist and Senior Olympic athlete. She was a state champion race walker winning, numerous gold, bronze and silver medals in many different events. She played the piano, organ, and was in the church and community choir. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. She was an avid traveler, with Hawaii, Belgium and France being her favorites. She graduated from nursing school at the age of 36, while pregnant with her seventh child. She loved to say that “Life begins at 40.” She was an involved member of St. Anthony of Padua Altar Society, Legion of Mary, Eucharistic Minister, Adult Church Choir, Senior Choir, St. Joseph Society, St. Padre Pio Society. Murdis was an auxiliarymember of Veteran of Foreign Wars and American Legion. She was an active

member of La. Federation of LPN’s, AARP, Senior Friends, American Heart Association, Senior Olympics. She was a board member of The Louisiana Federation of LPN’s, Bunkie General Home Health, Avoyelles Parish Council on Aging Senior Olympics, TRIAD S.A.L.T., American Cancer Society. She was the past President of The La. Federation of Lpn’s and the past Vice-President of The Senior Olympics.

Murdis was preceded in death by husband of 61 years, Vernon David Juneau; son, Carl Juneau; parents Clet and Alzire Johnson; son-in-law Micheal Maillet; five brothers; and five sisters.

She is survived by two sisters, DeeDee McDonald Moore of Texas and Elsie Juneau of Texas; children, Elaine (Terry) Fontanille of Texas, Mark Ivy (Fonda) Juneau, Sr. of Bunkie, Verna Maillet of Baton Rouge, Marlene Juneau of Bunkie, Christopher (Jojo) Juneau of Bunkie and Duana Juneau of Alexandria; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.