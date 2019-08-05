Murilyn Jackson, age 55, of Moreauville

Funeral Mass for Murilyn Jackson of Moreauville will begin at 10am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Moreauville. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart #2 Cemetery.

Murilyn Jackson, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his residence in Moreauville.

Murilyn Jackson was devoted to his family and friends. He was a lifelong resident of Moreauville and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He enjoyed the beauty of fishing, painting and playing bingo at the church fair.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Cheryl Lynn Jackson of Moreauville; six brothers, Jasper Jackson of Alexandria, Clarence (Florence) Jackson of Houston, Texas, Bervin (Sonia) Jackson of Houston, Texas, Annual (Vickie) Jackson of Melbourne, Florida, Eddie (Linda) Jones of Navarro Mills, Texas, and Troy (Tayressha) Jackson of Moreauville; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mattie Jackson; two brothers, Herbert Jackson and Arthur Jackson, Sr.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 9:45am on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Moreauville.