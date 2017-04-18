Murray Joseph Rabalais, age 89, of Simmesport

Murray Joseph Rabalais

SIMMESPORT - Funeral services for Murray J. Rabalais, a lifelong resident of Simmesport, will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport with Fr. Dwight DeJesus officiating. Entombment will be in the Christ the King Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 beginning at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport.

Murray J. Rabalais, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2017 at his daughter's home in Simmesport. Born on May 26, 1927, Murray was a lifetime member of Christ the King Catholic Church and member of the Christ the King Knights of Columbus. He worked and retired from the Army Corps of Engineers. “Ol’ Podna” was Christ to all he met and saw Christ in all he met, always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. His bright eyes, ready smile, and engaging laugh will be remembered by his family and friends, as well as his love for life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen Rabalais; son, Melvin Rabalais, Sr.; father, Adlai Rabalais; mother, Lola Voiselle Rabalais; brothers, Adolph Rabalais, Olymph Rabalais, and Norris Rabalais; and sister, Bertha Rabalais.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Daniel Jeansonne of Simmesport; his daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Judy and Denny Davis of Marksville; grandchildren, Vincent Rabalais of Slidell; Mel (Christine) Rabalais, Jr. of Prairieville; Trish (Brandon) Walden of Copperhill, Tennessee; Britney (B.J.) Spinner of Simmesport; and Jeannie Leeder of Baton Rouge; and 11 great-grandchildren.