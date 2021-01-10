Myra Ducote, 89, Cottonport

Private services will be held for Myra Ducote. Burial will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

Myra Armand Ducote, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at her home in Cottonport.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Perry Anthony Ducote of Cottonport; daughter, Susan (Luke) Welch of Cottonport; sons, Steven (Melissa) Ducote of Cottonport and Glen (Kelly) Ducote of Alexandria; grandchildren: Aimee, Lucas, Perry, Isabelle, Brennon and Betsy; great-grandchildren: Andie, Thomas, Rudy, Jett, Levi, Austin, Breckin, Ellie and Evelyn. She is also survived by her niece that she took as her own, Ann Callegari.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin & Norma Lemoine Armand; grandchild, Megan; sisters, Thelma Roy and Lone Heckman.

