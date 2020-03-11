Myra Genevieve Couvillion Guillot, age 90, orginally of Marksville, of Galveston, TX

Myra Genevieve CouvillionGuillot, also known as Mike, Nana-Mike, and Mickey, passed away at the age of 90 years on March 9, 2020 in Galveston, TX. Myra was born Sept. 3, 1929 to Irving Gordon Couvillion and Eva Etoile McCann Couvillion in Marksville, La. She was the fourth of six children. She married Herschel Guillot on March 25, 1948 and together raised their four children, Bruce, Judy, Chris, and Gwen.

Myra attended school and graduated from Marksville High School, Marksville, La. She trained at Charity Hospital in New Orleans LA as an x-ray technician. Later Myra worked and retired from Sears Roebuck Company as a Credit Manager where she mentored many employees. She was also co-owner with her husband Herschel of a Pasadena restaurant, The Cajun Corral, in the 1970’s. She was a long-time member of Pasadena First Church of the Nazarene, Pasadena, TX. Myra was a member of Eastern Star, Past Matron of Harmony Chapter #6, Coushatta, LA.

Myra put her Matriarch loving spirt into all that she did and was known for her hospitality, generosity, love of family, and her good Cajun cooking. Let’s just say no one went away from her table hungry.She was also an artist. Many have had the privilege of viewing her paintings in her home or an art show. In addition, Myra enjoyed creating ceramic dolls and sharing her talent with family and friends.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Irving G. Couvillion, Sr. and Eva Etoile McCann LaPrarie. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, EstherCouvillion Clark, GordonCouvillionjr., JuanitaCouvillion, and BonnieCouvillion.

Myra leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Herschel Guillot of Galveston, TX; son Bruce Guillot and wife Theresa of Jamaica Beach, TX, daughters Judy Vandiver and husband Steve of Coldspring, TX, Christine Smith and husband Ronnie of Vian, OK, and Gwen Rodgers and husband, Kevin of VianOk..

Myra is also survived by her nine grandchildren Alicia Scala and spouse Ed Scala, David Vandiver and spouse Michele Vandiver, Melissa Vandiver Phelan, Heather Cline and spouse Brett, Matthew Smith and spouse Amanda Smith, Michael Blake Guillot, Michael Charles Rodgers and spouse Shelby Rodgers, Shannon Guillot-Wright and spouse Will Wright, and Stephanie Rodgers. Myra is also survived by her brother Marion VoelkerCouvillion of Dripping Springs, TX.

Myra’s great-grandchildren include Alex Vandiver, Austin, Vandiver, Ashton Vandiver, and Amelia (Mia) Vandiver, Tyler Phelan, Dustin Phelan, Alexis Cline, Amelia Jane Cline, Justin Cline, Nate Smith, Brooklynn Smith, Carson Smith, Olivia Yoder, Edward Scala Jr., and Dean Wright. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

Family visitation will be Thursday evening, March 12th, 2020 at Crowder Funeral home at 2422 East Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581 from 5 to 8 p.m. Final services will be at 10 am on Friday, March 13th at Crowder Funeral home. Services will be officiated by Rev. BruceGuillot and Rev. Jerry Thomas.