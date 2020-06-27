Myron “Troy” Juneau, 48, Moreauville

Memorial Service for Myron "Troy" Juneau are currently pending.

Myron "Troy" Juneau, age 48, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his mother's residence in Moreauville.

He enjoyed farming, fishing, raising animals, and working with his dad on motorcycles.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Dylan Juneau of Moreauville; daughter, Chelsea Juneau Tobias of Moreauville; mother, Marilyn Mayeux Juneau of Moreauville; sister, Christy Juneau of Moreauville; grandchildren, Camaan and Kolton Tobias of Moreauville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Juneau.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, (318-964-2324) LA has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.