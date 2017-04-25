Myron Juneau, age 77, of Cottonport

Myron Juneau

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Myron Juneau of Cottonport will take place on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Escude Funeral Home of Cottonport beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will commence at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Service and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Myron Juneau, age 77, passed away at the Bayou Vista Nursing Home of Bunkie on Saturday, April 22, 2017. He was born on June 7, 1939.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Aline Armand Juneau.

He is survived by his children, Cynthia “Cindy” Luttrell of Cottonport and Myron Paul (Pat) Juneau of Rockford, Illinois; brother, Dale Juneau of Cottonport; and one grandson, Colin Luttrell.

A special thanks goes to Bunkie Home Care for their years of excellent care and professional service.