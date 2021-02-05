Narcille Bonnette, Marksville

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Mrs. Narcille Bonnette will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Marksville. Internment will follow in the Bordelon-Normand Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, prior to the services, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville.

Mrs. Bonnette, 89, of Marksville, passed from this life Friday, January 22, 2021 in Mansura, LA.

Mrs. Narcille was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and also worked over 46 years as a store clerk with Raymond’s Department Store in Marksville.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Adley Bonnette; parents, Willie and Florence Guillory LaBorde; son, Farrel Bonnette; daughter, Diana Dauzat.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, David Bonnette (Gwyn) of Moreauville; grandchildren, Chasity Ponthier (Glenn), Heather Lovretich (Jon), and Adam Bonnette; great-grandchildren, Hunter Ponthier, Keelen Ponthier, Collin Lovretich, Riley Lovretich, Laine Bonnette, and Nolan Bonnette.