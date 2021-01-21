Natalie Brochard, 92, Cottonport

A private Funeral Mass for Natalie Brochard of Cottonport will take place at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church of Cottonport with Rev. Anthony “Fr. Raj” Dharmaraj. Burial will take place at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery No 2.

Natalie Brochard, age 92, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center of Lafayette on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Margaret Lemoine (Peter John) of Cottonport, Colleen Armand (Todd) of Cottonport, Deborah Riche (Craig) of Evergreen, Brian Brochard (Rosanne) of Cottonport, and Chad Brochard (Stephanie) of Mansura. She is also survived by her seventeen grandchildren, Tammy, Jill, Candice, Spencer, Annie, Sydney, Pete, Amy, Gabe, Cade, Curt, Callie, Hannah, Alex, Jenny, Julien, and Zachary; and her nineteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Anthony Brochard; parents, Robert, Sr and Ilie Ducote Bordelon; Isabelle Lacombe, Louise Lacombe, and Therese Aymond; brothers, Robert Bordelon, Jr. and Thomas Bordelon.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include: Curt Jude Riche, Cade Armand, Spencer Lemoine, Peter Lemoine, Jr., Alex Brochard, Julien Brochard, and Zachary Brochard.