Natalie Rabalais Firmin, age 83, of Erwinville

Natalie Rabalais Firmin

NEW ROADS - Religious services for Natalie Rabalais Firmin will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in the parlor of Nolan’s Funeral Home in New Roads conducted by Rev. Msgr. Robert Berggreen. Entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum.

Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Tuesday July 25, 2017 from 10 am until religious services

A native of Simmesport and a resident of Erwinville, Natalie Rabalais Firmin passed away on Thursday July 20, 2017 at 9:45 pm at Pointe Coupee Health Care at the age of 83.

She is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Firmin; parents and brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Charles Ray) Chutz, Pam (Mike) Keowen; son, Daniel (Anita) Firmin; four sisters, Anne Ducote, Edna Koenig, Linda Lemoine and Betty Robinson; brother, Reo Rabalais; grandchildren, Heather Devillier, Brittany Fabre, Cody Firmin, Breann Keowen, Alyssa Keowen, Jessica Jarreau, Jason Chutz and Jacob Chutz; great-grandchildren, Cameron Devillier, Carter Devillier, Anna Claire Devillier, Brady Farbe, Luke Fabre, Ella Grace Firmin, Eli Firmin, Sophian Jarreau, Olivia Jarreau, and Jolie Chutz.

Pallbearers will be Cody Firmin, Chris Devillier, Ryan Fabre, Chris Jarreau, Jason Chutz and Jacob Chutz. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron and Carter Devillier, Brady and Luke Fabre, Eli Firmin, Daniel Firmin, Charles Ray Chutz and Michael Keowen.

Special thanks to the staff of Pointe Coupee Health Care and the staff of Pointe Coupee General Hospital.