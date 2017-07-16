Nathan J. Gaspard, age 66, of Hessmer

Nathan J. Gaspard

HESSMER - Funeral services for Nathan J. Gaspard will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 beginning at 10:30 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church with Father Edwin Rodriguez officiating. Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be Monday, July 17, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and from 8 a.m. Tuesday morning until time of service in Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura.

Mr. Gaspard, 66, lifelong resident of Hessmer, passed away July 16, 2017 in Rivière de Soleil Community Care Center in Mansura. He was born on August 8, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Euiel J. and Della (Rachal) Gaspard; siblings, Roland Gaspard, Buddy Mae Jackson, and Linda Laborde.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Timmothy (Peggy) Gaspard of Hessmer, and Kevin (Candice) Gaspard of Alexandria; and grandchildren, Bailey, Cade and Brunson.