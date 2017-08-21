Nathan J. Guillory, age 71, of Belledeau

Nathan Joseph Guillory

BELLEDEAU - Funeral services for Nathan J. Guillory of Belledeau will be held on Monday, August 21 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau with Fr. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Burial will be held at St. Martin of Tours Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Nathan J. Guillory, age 71, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Nathan was born in Marksville on February 5, 1946. “What a life!'” is something that Nathan would always say. Nathan was a hardworking man who wore many hats in his lifetime. When he was younger, he was a truck driver and farmer, and later on became a school bus driver. He was well known for owning and operating Nathan’s Produce in Mansura. He was a loving man who never met a stranger and will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ella Guillory.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Michelle (Wayne Roy) Daigrepont of Hessmer and Jody Guillory of Oakdale; brother, Michael Guillory of Texas; his lady friend, Lorraine Ducote; three grandchildren, Jared (Emily) Daigrepont, Alex Daigrepoint, and Maisey Daigrepont; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.