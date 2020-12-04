Nathan Maillet, 89, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Nathan Ernest Maillet will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Marksville Baptist Church, 640 North Main Street, Marksville LA 71351 with Pastors Jeff Ingram and Steve Neesley officiating. Interment will be held at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Marksville Baptist Church in Marksville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at the church on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral service.

Mr. Maillet, age 89, of Marksville passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence in Marksville surrounded by his loving family.

He retired from the Avoyelles Parish School Board after having been employed for many years as an educator, coach, and counselor. He taught at Hessmer and Marksville High Schools. He was a member of Marksville Baptist Church and the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Weadie and Myrtle “Peli” Rabalais Maillet and sisters, Myrtle Williams and Juanita Tassin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son Kevin Maillet and wife Kim of Marksville; grandsons, Julian Maillet, Rhys Henson, both of Brusly, LA; granddaughters, Jessica Stewart (James) of Woodworth, Elizabeth (Spencer) of Cottonport; great grandchildren, Collin, Lillie, and Ethan; and brother Stanley Maillet (Gretchen) of Bossier City.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the LA Baptist Children’s Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203.