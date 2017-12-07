Nathan Paul Ducote, age 74, of Hessmer

Nathan Paul Ducote

Hessmer – A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Nathan Paul “T-Doo” Ducote at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

The Ducote family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A Rosary in honor of Mr. Ducote will be recited at 5 p.m. on Friday evening.

Mr. Ducote, age 74 of Hessmer, passed away at the Hessmer Nursing Home on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 3:40 a.m. Nathan, also affectionately known to family and friends as “T-Doo” was a 1961 graduate of Hessmer High School. He excelled on the Hessmer High School track team where several awards still remain today, in the gym trophy showcase. T-Doo was the Vice-President and Manager of the former Mansura State Bank. He spent many years farming sweet potatoes and soybeans and was an Honorary Member of the Future Farmers of America. During his leisure time, he enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid duck hunter, especially in the Lake Pearl Hunting Club. T-Doo never meet a stranger and will be dearly missed by all that had the honor of his presence.

Nathan will now be joined in Heaven by his parents, Eustice and Lena Guillot Ducote; and brother, Melvin “D.D.” Ducote.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Joyce Gagnard Ducote of Hessmer; sons, Keith Ducote of Cameron, North Carolina and David Ducote of Prairieville; brothers, Johnny (Anna Mae) Ducote of Hessmer and Maxie (Iris) Ducote of Cocoville; grandchildren, Kacie Ducote and Bradley Ducote; and survived by nieces, nephews and extended family.