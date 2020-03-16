A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Nathan Richard Gauthier at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Edwin Rodriguez, celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Nathan Richard Gauthier, age 85 of Hessmer, passed away at his residence on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Mr. Gauthier and his late wife Betty, lived very full lives through their business, traveling, and family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Cynthia (Randall) Ducote of Hessmer, Keith Gauthier of Hessmer, Diane (Steve) McAdams of Farmerville, sister, Judy (Kelley) Quartemont of Hessmer, grandchildren, James (Laura) Ducote of Youngsville, Michael Ducote of Hessmer, Andrea (Dennis) Ducote of Hessmer, Sarah (Skye) Vera of Monroe, Penny Simon of Chattanooga, TN. And Erin (Gary) Williams of Farmerville. Also survived by 7 Great-grandchildren.

Mr. Gauthier was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Pledger Gauthier, parents, Richard Gauthier and Sable Mayeaux Gauthier and his brother, Irvin Gauthier.

The Gauthier Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 8:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred in memory of Nathan and Betty Gauthier.