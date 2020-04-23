Nedra Rivers, age 86 of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Eleanor Keen Abney; siblings, Joyce Bateman, Carmen Gremillion Parent, Dorothy Abney, Elaine Reed, and "Buddy" Abney.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Robert Rivers of Bunkie; four sons, Robert Rivers, Jr. (Linda) of Marion, AR, David Glenn Rivers (Michelle) of Hessmer, Allan Todd Rivers (Lisa) of Sunset and Gordon Ray Rivers (Greta) of Baton Rouge; her daughter, Judy Rivers of Hessmer; her sister, Mercedes Terry of Evergreen; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, along with her dear friend and comrade in arms at Hessmer Nursing Home, Alayne Ducote.

Nedra was called mom, sister, and Nana by those who loved her best. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and care for those she loved.

The family would like to extend our great thanks to all who cared for Nedra in her final days, particularly the staff at Hessmer Nursing Home.

A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church and Cemetery in Evergreen.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.