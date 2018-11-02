Nell Glasscock Blevins

May 24, 1951 - October 31, 2018

Funeral services for Mrs. Nell Glasscock-Blevins will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 3, 2018 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral

Home in Marksville with Father Anthony Dharmaraj officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla. Arrangements

are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mrs. Blevins, age 67, of Acme, La, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2018 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris

and Francis (Bordelon )Barbin; three sisters, Wanda Guillot, Judy Desselles, Nettie Bonnette; father of her children, Butch Glasscock, mother-in-law

Norma Peart dear sister-in-law Ernie Peart and brother-in-law Jerrel Guillot Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 12 years, Ronald Blevins of Acme, La; three daughters, Tami Summers and husband

Matthew of New London, CT, Suzanne Bordelon and husband Richard of Moncla, Tiffany Sanchez and husband Angel of Carvel Beach, MD; three

brothers, Alton Barbin of New Iberia, Huey Barbin of Baton Rouge, Gene Barbin of Marksville; one sister, Hysince Bonnette of Baton Rouge; six

grandchildren, Hunter, Lane, Madison, Nicholas, Isabelle, Sebastian ; three great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Elleigh and Lennon and a soon to be great grandson, her best friend Floradine Charrier and friend Mona Crawford. She also leaves behind her three fur babies Macon Lee, Maggie Mae and Molly Montana.

Nell loved many things. She started a career in nursing and retired in her field after twenty-five years. In her later years she started to travel and loved

the West. She was a photography enthusiast, but most recently she started sewing and quilting. Nell’s greatest love though was her family. Year after

year she would gather everyone up for a reunion. She enjoyed seeing everyone making them laugh and smile. She would especially show the

younger ones “she still had it”.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until

10:00 p.m. and will resume at 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time on

Saturday.

A rosary will be held on at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 in the

Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lane Bordelon, Richard Bordelon,

Hunter Hess, Michael Hess, Jeremy Guillot and Nicholas Tudor.

Honorary pallbearers will be Madison Bordelon, Isabelle and Sebastion

Sanchez, Robert Barbin, Kenneth Bonnette, Jerrel Guillot Jr., Jennifer

Dauzat, Matthew Summers, Floradine Charrier, David Charrier, and Treyton

Charrier.