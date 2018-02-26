Nellia Mae Brouillette, age 88, of Cottonport

Nellia Mae Brouillette

COTTONPORFT - Funeral Mass for Nellia Mae Brouillette of Cottonport will be held on Thursday, March 1, 2018 beginning at 12 noon at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport. Entombment will be held at St. Mary’s Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will on Thursday, March 1, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. until 12 noon at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

Nellia Brouillette, age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura. She was born on June 16, 1929.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Osma and Eula Mae Lemoine; husband, Earl Brouillette; siblings, Joseph T. Lemoine, Louis D. Lemoine, Marie King, Doris Wilkes, and Earline Bordelon.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dale (Priscilla) Brouillette of Cottonport, Ronnie (Andree) Brouillette of Cottonport and Rickey (Nita) Brouillette of Cottonport; sisters, Janelle Wilkes of Simmesport and Eula Mae Wilkes of Moreauville; eight grandchildren: Beau, Dodi, Sherie, Bradley, Katie, Shelley, Samuel, and Stephanie; and 14 great-grandchildren: Ben, William, Max, Madison, Mia, Daniel, Ryan, Cal, Stella, Henry, Charlee, Caroline, Patrick, and Gabe.