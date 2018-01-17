Nels Curtis Liliedahl, age 60, of Omaha, Nebraska

Nels Curtis Liliedahl

BUNKIE - There will be a celebration of life in honor of Nels Curtis Liliedahl’s memory at a later date at Melancon Funeral Home in Bunkie. He will be buried alongside his parents and brother in Pythian Cemetery in Bunkie. Date and time will be posted when finalized.

Nels Curtis Liliedahl, age 60, a native of Bunkie passed away January 16, 2018, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he has lived for the past 25 years. Nels was fondly known as Nels Phred Liliedahl on social media. Born June 8, 1957 in Bunkie, he was a beloved father, brother, uncle, great uncle, son and husband.

Nels was the third son of Marvin Nels and Joanne Cooley Liliedahl, who preceded him in death, as well as his beloved brother, Jon Price Liliedahl.

He is survived by his daughter, Bay Joanne Liliedahl; siblings and Bunkie natives, Kent (Louise) Liliedahl of New Orleans, Jody (Marcia) Liliedahl of Indianapolis, Indiana and Cynthia Liliedahl (Henry) Trautman of Tampa, Florida.