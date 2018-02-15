Nicholas Lamont Bassett, age 29, of Bunkie

Nicholas Lamont Bassett

BUNKIE-Funeral services for Nicholas “Nick” Lamont Bassett were held on Saturday, February 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Salem Missionary Baptist Church where Rev. Greg Jackson officiated. Burial followed in the Salem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home.

Bassett, age 29, of Bunkie, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at his home.

He was employed by J&M Eagle of Batchelor where he worked as an electrician.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Willie Faye Bassett, Lemuel Bassett, and Ocar Friels, Sr., and Uncle Ronnie F. Friels.

Leaving behind to cherish his memories are his parents, Reginald and Sandra Bassett of Bunkie; two brothers, Brandon (Shanna) Williams of Bunkie and Reginald Jamal (Gloria) Bassett of Natchitoches; one sister, Faye B. (McKinley) Joseph of Lecompte; grandmother, Dorothy Friels of Bunkie; his fiancee Mylisha Dobbins of Evergreen, god-mother, Joann Friels Sanders; his second mom, Diane Hornes; six aunts, Joann (Manuel) Sanders of Clinton, Jacqueline (Herbert) Chambers of Seattle, Washington, Michelle Bassett of Huntsville, Alabama, Linda Quinney of Bunkie, and Jessie Barfield of Bunkie; six uncles, Lemuel Bassett of Bunkie, LaDavid (Earnestine) Friels of Bunkie, Oscar (Jennifer) Friels, Jr. of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and Matthew (Cliffie) Friels of Bunkie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.