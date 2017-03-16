A Memorial service celebrating the life of Nicholas Marion Michael Stroud will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville. Visitation will be observed from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Nicholas Marion Michael Stroud, 22, of Ball, passed from this life on Sunday, March 12, 2017 in Marksville.

Nick was a very talented musician that played the keyboard and guitar. He was also adept with computers and combined this knowledge with his job at the Paragon Casino as their Lighting and Sound Tech. His many friends and family knew him for his heart of gold and he will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Kellie Stroud.

Those left to cherish his memory are his grandmother, Sallie Coleman; cousin, Kathie Rabin and a host of friends.