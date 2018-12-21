Nickey Lemoine, 53, Pineville

Services for Nicholas Scott “Nickey” Lemoine will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home, Alexandria, with Bro. Keith Lamartiniere officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Friday, December 21, 2018, and resume from 8:00 A.M. until time of service on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held 5:30 P.M. on Friday, December 21, 2018, in the Kramer Chapel.

Nickey Lemoine, 53, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, in his residence.

Nickey is preceded in death by two uncles, Chris X. Rabalais and Truitt Lemoine and godson, Adam Jeansonne.

Nickey will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. Nickey was born in Alexandria and raised in Fifth Ward, Louisiana. As a young boy, Nickey served as an altar boy at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He graduated from Fifth Ward High School and later graduated from Louisiana College with a degree in Accounting. After graduation, Nickey worked for Cleco and later formed his own company, Lemoine Consulting Services, LLC. Nickey worked for 17 years before retiring from LCS. Nickey was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council # 13296 in Kolin. He was an avid sportsman. Nickey enjoyed boating, shooting guns, archery, and jet skiing. One of Nickey’s greatest joys was sharing his love of technology and photography with his daughter, Adriane. Nickey will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years, Della Wiley Lemoine; one daughter, Adriane Lemoine Alexander and husband, Devin; one sister, Sydney Crenshaw and her children, Michael Crenshaw and Celise Crenshaw; parents, Ronald and Diane R. Lemoine; godson, Zachary Jeansonne; seven nieces and nephews, two great nieces and numerous extended family members.

Charitable donations in Nickey’s memory can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan) at https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2.

The Lemoine Family wishes to thank Allison Young with Compassionate Care Hospice and Shannon Akins with Cenla Critter Sitters, LLC for taking care of the Lemoine Family pets.