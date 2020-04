A Memorial Service and Inurnment for Mr. Nicky Joseph Parria, Sr. will be held at a later date.

Mr. Parria, age 62, of Marksville, departed this life on April 13, 2020 at West Jefferson General Hospital in Marrero. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Elaine Gauthier Parria.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Victoria Gauthier Parria of Marksville; one son, Nicky Parria, Jr. (Michelle) of Picayune, Mississippi; one daughter, Nicole Parria (Bobby) of Marksville and five grandchildren.