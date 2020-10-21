Nita Barnhart, 80, Bentley

Services for Nita Welch Barnhart will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Bentley United Pentecostal Church with George Barrett and Reverend Bruce Maxwell officiating. Burial will be in Frazier Cemetery, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria._

The family request visitation be held at Bentley United Pentecostal Church, Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Barnhart, 80, passed from this life, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her residence.

Nita was born on September 1, 1940 in Alexandria, Louisiana. Through her working years she was an employee of CLECO, Dresser Industries, managed Barnhart AC & Electric where she retired after 20 years of service. She spent most on her days keeping her husband, Jack, in line. Nita enjoyed singing, the outdoors and loved to travel. She was also an avid nature photographer, you never saw her without a camera in her hand. Nita was outgoing, fun-loving and never met a stranger. She enjoyed spending time with those she loved most. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, James P. Welch; mother, Bertha Welch; brother, J. B. Welch; sisters, Willie Foster and Earline Futrell.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 29 years, John Barnhart; sons, Clint Reynolds and wife, Paula of Pollock, Kevin Reynolds of Aloha; step-sons, John Barnhart and wife, Penny of Ironton, Ohio, Craig Barnhart of Buckeye Lake, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Rachelle Delrie and husband, Cody of Pollock, Randi Beaudion and husband, Kenneth of Pineville, and Colton Reynolds of Pollock; 1 great granddaughter, Britlynn Colwell of Pineville; out of her siblings she is survived by one brother, Herschel Welch and wife, Polly of Prospect. She is also survived by two loving sisters-in-law, Dixie Welch of Prospect and Bobbi Bordelon of Wardville, and special daughter-in-law, Georginna Lewis of Dry Prong, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Clint Reynolds, Cody Delrie, Colton Reynolds, Kenneth Beaudion, Baxter Welch, Dexter Welch. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Taylor, Jimmy Morgan and Josh Barrett

The family has designated memorial contributions be made to Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma – Sjogren’s Syndrome, Sjogren’s Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd, Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.