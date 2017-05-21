Noemi Ducote Armand, age 102, of Greensburg, formerly of Dupont

Noemi Ducote Armand

DUPONT - Funeral services for Noemi Ducote Armand. formerly of Dupont, resident of Greensburg will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 beginning at 12 noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. George Krosfield officiating. Interment will commence in the church cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will take place that morning from 10 a.m, until time of service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Hall.

Noemi Ducote Armand, age 102, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at St. Helena Nursing Home in Greensburg. She was born on March 7, 1915.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curry J Armand; sons, Donald Armand and Warren Armand; parents, Curtis Ducote, Sr. and Angelina Laborde Ducote; siblings, Alice Ducote Rodriguez, Leon Ducote, Curtis Ducote, Jr., Alton Ducote, Howard Ducote, Wallace Ducote, and Gerald Ducote;and granddaughters, Amy Rose and Veronica Rabalais.

Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Ann A. (James) Rabalais; son, Richard (Melicia) Armand; daughter-in-law, Jean L. Armand; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.