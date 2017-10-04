Nolan Dauzat, Jr., age 71, of Marksville

Nolan Dauzat, Jr.

MARKSVILLE - Memorial services for Mr. Nolan Dauzat, Jr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2017 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Marksville with Fr. Abraham officiating. Entombment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery #1 Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Hixson Brothers chapel on Friday from 9 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Dauzat, age 71, of Marksville, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was born on April 12, 1946.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan, Sr. and Rita Sayer Dauzat; daughter, Lisa Dauzat; grandson, Tucker Procell; and a sister, Betty Dauzat.

Survivors include his companion, Sharon Carmouche of Marksville; two sons, Courtney Procell of Many and Joseph Keith Dauzat of New Orleans; one daughter, Rita Pastrono of New Orleans; two brothers, Leonard Dauzat of Marksville and Daniel Dauzat of Marksville; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.