A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Nolan Paul Knoll will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Nolan Paul Knoll, age 87, of Marksville, departed this life on December 12, 2019 at Riviere de Soleil in Mansura. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Mary Bernard Knoll; wife, Joyce Ortego Knoll; two brothers-in-law, Roger Jeansonne, Jim Desselle and one great great grandson, Jace Theriot.

He was a Post Master for the Postal Service for many years.

Those left to cherish his memory include two sons, Greg Brocato (Deborah) of Savannah, Georgia, Keith Brocato (Linda) of Nederland, Texas; one daughter, Patricia Brocato Theriot (David) of Marksville; two sisters, Shirley Desselle of Baton Rouge, Sylvia Jeansonne of Pineville; seven grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until shortly before time of services.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Lance Theriot, Tristen Theriot, Matt Brocato, Justin Theriot, Landon Theriot and Nick Brocato.