Nora Travis, 85, Mansura

– A Memorial Service for Nora Lee Dupuis Travis will be held in the Chapel of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Richard Newman, officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Nora Lee Dupuis Travis, age 85 of Mansura, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4:03 P.M.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Barbara Travis Gaspard of Mansura, Jason (Kerri) Travis of The Woodlands, TX., siblings, Nelson (Elaine) Dupuis of Watson, LA., Beatrice (Sterling) Bordelon of Bordelonville and granddaughter, Celle M. Travis. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Mrs. Travis was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Travis, Sr., son, Alvin Travis, Jr., parents, Theodore and Viola Rabalais Dupuis, siblings, Regis Dupuis, John Dupuis, Freddie Austin and Leona Marcotte.

The Travis Family has requested a visitation to be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. To extend on-line condolences to the Travis Family, please visit us at www.rose-neath.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.